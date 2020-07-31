National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $445.87 million and a P/E ratio of -27.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.27.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

