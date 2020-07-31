Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) vs. MaxLinear (OTCMKTS:MXL) Head to Head Analysis

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nanoflex Power alerts:

This table compares Nanoflex Power and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 10.16 -$13.52 million N/A N/A MaxLinear $317.18 million 5.87 -$19.90 million $0.42 61.29

Nanoflex Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanoflex Power and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.82%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Volatility & Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% MaxLinear -18.07% 3.13% 1.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Nanoflex Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoflex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoflex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.