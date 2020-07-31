Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.