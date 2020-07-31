Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Msci worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $374.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.89.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 310.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

