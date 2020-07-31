Morgan Stanley Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

