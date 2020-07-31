Morgan Stanley Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $431.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $431.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.96.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $384.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,647.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.33.

Apple’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,248,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

