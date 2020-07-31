Morgan Stanley Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $144.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of PG opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

