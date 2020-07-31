Morgan Stanley Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

TEAM stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $198.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.70, a PEG ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $2,837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

