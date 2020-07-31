Morgan Stanley Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $91.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities cut their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

NYSE RJF opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $64,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 143.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 24.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

