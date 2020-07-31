Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,760.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,375.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,039.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $1.92. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $202,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

