Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.70. Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.91. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

