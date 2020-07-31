Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.77 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.