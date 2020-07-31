Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

MHK stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.