Moderna Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,293,233 shares of company stock worth $146,883,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 606.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.