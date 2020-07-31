Mizuho Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,967.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,308.68. The company has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

