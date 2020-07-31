Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.36, approximately 1,039,392 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 933,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,400 shares of company stock worth $17,462,713 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Mimecast by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 895,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 194,817 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 778,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after buying an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.00, a PEG ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

