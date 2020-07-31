MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -0.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.4%.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.64 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

