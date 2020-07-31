Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,831. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.