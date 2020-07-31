Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBIN. TheStreet cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

