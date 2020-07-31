Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $251,856.01

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $251,856.01 and $30.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00510363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,972,163 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

