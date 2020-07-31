MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Shares of MEG opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.9036549 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

