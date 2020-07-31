MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.02.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.9036549 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

