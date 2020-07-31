Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $112.33, but opened at $122.16. Medpace shares last traded at $124.54, with a volume of 21,203 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $615,763.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,725,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,092 shares of company stock valued at $66,360,609. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 900 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

