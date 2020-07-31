Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,092 shares of company stock worth $66,360,609. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

