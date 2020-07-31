MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 44.4% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,695.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

