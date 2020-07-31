Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 204,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $20.58 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

