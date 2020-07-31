MasTec Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,295 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,750% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $576,323,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $260,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $37.82 on Friday. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

