Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $64.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $156,765,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 500,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.