Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

