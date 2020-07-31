MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,430,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $516.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

