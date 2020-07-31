MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $516.55 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

