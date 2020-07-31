Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Head to Head Review

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.58% -83.72% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 256.73%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.12 million ($0.99) -1.73 Aptorum Group $540,000.00 201.18 -$18.69 million N/A N/A

Aptorum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Aptorum Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate exhibits anti-seizure, anti-depression, and anti-anxiety actions through its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. It is also developing ganaxolone for cyclin-ependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, postpartum depression, refractory status epilepticus, and other indications. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license and supply agreements with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas. The company also focuses on the development of surgical robotics and medical devices; and operating outpatient clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

