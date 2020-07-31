MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CEO Sells $142,850.00 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 13,399.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 115,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

