MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $687.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.47 and a 200-day moving average of $554.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

