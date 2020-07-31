MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

