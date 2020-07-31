MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.20.

ILMN stock opened at $382.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.47 and a 200-day moving average of $319.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,532 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

