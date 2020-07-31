MAI Capital Management Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $10,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FedEx by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.