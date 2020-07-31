MAI Capital Management Sells 6,405 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aramark were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.