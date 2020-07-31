MAI Capital Management Sells 395 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

