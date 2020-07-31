MAI Capital Management Sells 169 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $431.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

