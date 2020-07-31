MAI Capital Management Sells 1,015 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after acquiring an additional 366,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.