MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,429,000 after buying an additional 1,996,418 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

