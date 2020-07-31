MAI Capital Management Has $38.47 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 271,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

