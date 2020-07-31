MAI Capital Management Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.