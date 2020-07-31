MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

