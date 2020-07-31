MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $311.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,892.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

