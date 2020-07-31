MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,783 Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2,955.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 795,354 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,596,637.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 281,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $10,188,477.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,901,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,029,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

