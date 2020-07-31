M Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at M Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $70.99 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

