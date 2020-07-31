Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luminex in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,819 shares of company stock worth $15,528,094. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

