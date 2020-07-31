Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

